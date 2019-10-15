Sweet Briar Theatre will stage Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 26, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Murchison Lane Auditorium in the Babcock Fine Arts Center at Sweet Briar College.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-SBC students and free for Sweet Briar faculty, staff, students, alumnae and retired faculty and staff. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at (434) 381-6120 or online at sbc.tix.com.
Professor of Theatre William Kershner said this marks the first time in his career that he has chosen a play twice. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was last performed at Sweet Briar in 1990.
The main reason he picked it again in 2019 is its special resonance for the Sweet Briar community, according to the college. Not only does the play mention the sweet briar rose, it also contains a famous quote cited over and over again by countless alumnae — and printed on T-shirts and other merchandise — since the college’s near-closure in 2015 and subsequent fight to save it: “O, when she’s angry, she is keen and shrewd! She was a vixen when she went to school; And though she be but little, she is fierce.”
Kershner said he wanted to “teach people where the quote comes from” in a college-issued news release. To emphasize that connection and celebrate Sweet Briar women’s fierce spirit, the performance will include a surprise element.
The cast will be all-female. “This is the first time I have ever done Shakespeare this way,” Kershner said in the release, adding that he wanted to stress the play’s theme of reconciliation: “We’re sending a 21st-century message about the importance of equality.”
For more information, email Kershner at kershner@sbc.edu.
