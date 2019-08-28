Renowned media historian and film critic Deirdre Boyle and artist and lecturer Laura Boles Faw will open Sweet Briar’s 2019-2020 VCCA Salon series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Reahard Learning Gallery in Mary Helen Cochran Library.
The monthly salon brings VCCA fellows — artists in residence at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts in Amherst — to campus to share their expertise and experiences with students, faculty, staff and the general public. All events are free.
Faw, who is teaching a three-week class at Sweet Briar this fall, has served as a lecuturer at the San Francisco Art Institute for many years, teaching both foundational and upper-level sculpture classes. Her work, exhibited across the country and overseas, includes drawings, sculptures, mixed-media installations, performances, photographs, projections and video installations, and she works both independently and collaboratively with other artists. Her teaching also includes working with an all-girls high school and leading art experiences for people of all ages making ephemeral artworks in a eucalyptus grove within the Presidio in San Francisco.
Faw will present collaborative and solo artworks. The presentation also will include images of work by Sweet Briar students from the course and a description of their working process and experiments within the classroom and the college's landscape.
Boyle is author/editor of eight books, including “Subject to Change: Guerrilla Television Revisited." She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, Fulbright Fellowship, Asian Cultural Council Fellowships and a Cable ACE Award and currently is a jury chair for the Peabody Awards and a Fulbright specialist in documentary.
She currently is writing “Ferryman of Memories: The Films of Rithy Panh,” which will be published by Rutgers University Press. Panh is an internationally acclaimed Franco-Cambodian cinéaste and genocide survivor who has made more than 20 fiction and documentary films and is best known for his Academy Award-nominated film “The Missing Picture.”
Boyle is associate professor in the School of Media Studies at The New School in New York City.
Additional VCCA Salons will take place on Oct. 3, Dec. 5 and Feb. 6. For more information, email Carrie Brown at cbrown@sbc.edu. To find more events at Sweet Briar, go online at sbc.edu/events.
