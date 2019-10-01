Dance, music, poetry and visual arts combine when Sweet Briar seniors Olympia LeHota, Haylei Libran, Phoenix Brown and Jordan Sack present their final performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in the college's Babcock Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.
A studio art and archaeology double major from Greensboro, North Carolina, Brown said in a press release her pieces revolve around “different things that are important to me, or things I felt the need to say.”
For Libran, a dance major and theatre minor from Rancho Cucamonga, California, relationships take center stage.
“The theme came to me when watching the different interactions between my peers and family,” Libran said.
Relationships play a role in Sack’s performance, as well, but in a different way. A musical theatre major and dance minor from Chester, Connecticut, Sack said two of the strongest inspirations for her project are dancer Bob Fosse and actress Gwen Verdon, “as I feel they both bridge the gap between my two fields of study quite well.”
LeHota, of Asheville, North Carolina, in her pieces follow a color theme: blue, green and yellow. LeHota said she chose these colors because she has found that they come up over and over again in her life.
For more information about the concert email Mark Magruder at mmagruder@sbc.edu
