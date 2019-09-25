Second Stage Amherst is hosting a film series titled 'Ramblin' Pictures: Bluegrass & Folk-Music Movies,' a series celebrates bluegrass and folk music in film, starting Friday, Sept. 27.
The film opens with 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?', a comedy directed by Joel and Ethan Coen featuring music to help tell the story of three escaped convicts portrayed by George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro.
Other films include 'Songcatcher' on Oct. 11, 'Once' on Oct. 25, 'A Mighty Wind' on Nov. 8 and 'I'm Not There' on Nov. 22. All screenings start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.
