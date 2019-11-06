Second Stage Amherst invites residents of Amherst and nearby communities to swing into 2020 ahead of the crowd by attending the second annual Swing’s the Rage @ Second Stage.
The pre-New Year’s dance party featuring live music, food and drinks on from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
The swing-dance party at Second Stage Amherst will include a performance by the Charlottesville big band Sentimental Journey – a 16-member group with vocalists carrying on the musical traditions of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and other great artists of the swing era. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail and cash bar will be available.
Black and white attire is welcomed though not required.
Tickets for the event cost $35 per person, $60 per couple, or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at www.LynchburgTickets.com or at Second Stage, 194 Second St. in downtown Amherst.
Sponsors include the Virginia Commission for the Arts, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, Centra Foundation and Bank of the James.
To learn more about the event, visit www.secondstageamherst.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SecondStageAmherst/. To become a sponsor, contact Penny Hawes at (434) 941-0997 or secondstageamherst@gmail.com.
