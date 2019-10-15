Sweet Briar College will host a conversation with Sarah McConnell, executive producer and host of Virginia Humanities’ “With Good Reason,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Josey Dining Room. The event is part of the college’s “At the Invitation of the President” series and is free and open to the public.
“Sarah McConnell’s long history at ‘With Good Reason’ makes her a walking, talking encyclopedia of knowledge,” said Carrie Brown, a novelist and director of Sweet Briar’s Center for Creativity, Design and the Arts in a news release. “She’ll have much to offer us both in terms of her career in radio journalism and about the world in general, and how we trade cultural currency and share knowledge and stories. I’m really looking forward to her visit.”
The evening conversation, led by Dean of the College Teresa Garrett, is the main public event in a number of interactions between McConnell and the Sweet Briar community. There also will be a lunchtime talk with McConnell for students, faculty and staff at noon in the Robertson Lounge in the Fitness and Athletics Center, a meeting with Sweet Briar’s radio club, classroom visits and a campus tour.
“With Good Reason” is produced by Virginia Humanities for the Virginia Higher Education Broadcasting Consortium and airs each week on more than 100 public radio stations across America. McConnell came to the show after 20 years as the news director and morning news host of the award-winning news and talk station WINA in Charlottesville. She has served on the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Board, the Virginia Press Association’s Freedom of Information Committee, the board of Offender Aid and Restoration and was one of the founders of the nonprofit Computers4Kids.
“At the Invitation of the President” is a series of events that celebrate savvy women who are artists, authors, performers, philanthropists, industry thought leaders and social change-makers. The series aims to inspire current Sweet Briar students by offering unique opportunities to hear from, and network with, women who are established leaders in their fields. Events in the series are supported by gifts to Sweet Briar College and are free and open to the public.
For more information, email Dawn Gatewood at dgatewood@sbc.edu.
