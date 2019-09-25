Quintana Jazz quintet will return to Second Stage Amherst on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the second concert of the Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc.’s Amherst Java and Jazz Series.
Performing at the concert are All Mallet, alto and soprano saxophone; Ernest Deane, trumpet and flugelhorn; Malcolm Dentler, drums; Glenn Buck, piano; and Ed Mikenas, bass. The veteran performers have spent up to 50 years playing jazz in the Greater Lynchburg area.
In this event, Quintana will begin with works by Count Basie, Charlie Parker, Irving Berlin, Art Blakey and Erroll Garner, while the second half of the concert will feature ‘Ol’ Man Reminisces’ taken from the album ‘Soulin’ by Lous Rawls, and several works by Mikenas, of Madison Heights. The finale will be pieces by Gerry Mulligan, Benny Golson and “Duke” Ellington.
Deane is curator the event series. Admission of $10 may be paid by cash or check at the door and includes a free cup of coffee, can of soda or water. Food will be available for purchase from Bryan Baine of Baine’s Coffee, located in Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst.
Concerts are on the fourth Saturday of the month, except for in December, through May.
Second Stage hosts film series celebrating bluegrass and folk music
Second Stage Amherst is hosting a film series titled ‘Ramblin’ Pictures: Bluegrass & Folk-Music Movies,’ a series celebrates bluegrass and folk music in film, starting Friday, Sept. 27.
The film opens with ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’, a comedy directed by Joel and Ethan Coen featuring music to help tell the story of three escaped convicts portrayed by George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro.
Other films include ‘Songcatcher’ on Oct. 11, ‘Once’ on Oct. 25, ‘A Mighty Wind’ on Nov. 8 and ‘I’m Not There’ on Nov. 22. All screenings start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.
