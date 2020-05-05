Whiskers is an older dude at about 10 years old. He only has about half his teeth but that doesn’t bother him.
He just adores all cats and humans he meets. Running up to anyone that comes in the lounge, his vibe is: “Hey, please pick me, I’ve been waiting a year. I promise to be a faithful companion.”
Even though he’s extremely friendly with cats and people he doesn’t care for dogs. Whiskers is up to date on his vaccines and neutered.
