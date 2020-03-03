Pet of the Week: Wallace

You won’t find a happier dog in the building! See that grin? That’s all Wallace. He makes our hearts sing! If only we could all feel the joy that Wallace feels every moment, imagine the possibilities.
The best description of Wallace is:
• Ready to go, go, go.
• An overgrown puppy that doesn’t quite get he’s an adult.
• A dog that is always upbeat & enthusiastic about everything. Everything.
• Happy heart 24/7.
Wallace recently turned 1 year old. He’s completely up to date on shots and is neutered. He is dog-friendly. Due to his long legs and high energy we would suggest no cats or small children, whom he can easily knock over.
Want a jogging or hiking partner? Wallace is available for adoption now.
