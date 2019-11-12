Pet of the Week, Thor

Meet Thor. He is a very sweet guy. He is at the shelter because his owner experienced an unexpected chain of events that drastically changed life for everyone. Thor came is with his companion who was recently adopted into a loving home. Now Thor would like a new home to call his own as well.
Thor is a neutered 7-year-old, easygoing and mellow. He is up to date on vaccines and ready to meet his new family!
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
