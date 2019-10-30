Thor, Prue

Thor, top, and Prue. 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Meet Thor (brown and white) and Prue (brown). They are the sweetest bonded pair. They are at the shelter because their owner was recently given a terminal medical diagnosis.

These two love each other and love people. Thor is a neutered 7-year-old and Prue is a spayed 5-year-old. They are pretty easy going and mellow. We realize because of their size, age and breed adopting them together could be difficult.

We feel it is the best thing for Thor and Prue to keep them together, and we are dedicated to doing what’s best for them. Please share to help us find them their perfect home together.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments