Pet of the week: Sweet Smudge

Sweet Smudge 

 Submitted photo

Sweet Smudge was brought into the shelter by a good Samaritan. She was in terrible shape, suffering from dehydration, starvation and a broken jaw. Who knows how Smudge’s story may have ended, but we’re happy she was found and brought in to get the help she so desperately needed.

She was then taken to the vet where they repaired her broken jaw.

She’s looking for a quiet home where she can be loved and put her bad experiences in the past forever where they belong.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

