This is Spanky. When Spanky first entered the loud scary shelter he was very fearful and anxious. Dedicated staff took days and days working with him at his pace to gain his trust. We just knew there was something special about this ole’ guy! We now get full on body wiggles when he sees us coming to his kennel and he’s about to get lovin.’ He is adapting beautifully and has such a loving personality. He loves belly rubs while getting treats and playing ball with the staff here. This lovable guy is available now for adoption.
Pet of the Week: Spanky
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
