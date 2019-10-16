Pet of the Week, Smiley

Smiley 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

We’re calling this girl Smiley, and the name fits her personality. We are guessing she is 5-plus years old, but this girl has a ton of spunk. She had a wound that has been treated by our vet and currently has stitches under her arm. Smiley is a small bluetick hound mix, weighs around 40 pounds and is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

