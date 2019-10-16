Pet of the Week, Smiley

We’re calling this girl Smiley, and the name fits her personality. We are guessing she is 5-plus years old, but this girl has a ton of spunk. She had a wound that has been treated by our vet and currently has stitches under her arm. Smiley is a small bluetick hound mix, weighs around 40 pounds and is available for adoption now.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
