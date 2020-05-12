20200514_amh_lifestyles_sherry_p1

Sherry was brought in to us after her owner could no longer care for her. She was hiding a surprise under all that fur that we didn’t know about until she gifted the world with three beautiful kittens. Sherry has finished raising her babies and now its time to find her a forever home. She’s very affectionate and really enjoys being around people. She should do well in a home with other cats as well as cat friendly dogs. Sherry is available for adoption now.

