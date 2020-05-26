20200528_amh_news_pet_p1

Sheeva is a 7-year-old lady that enjoys having conversations with her people. She is very affectionate and previously lived in a home with other cats.

She would also do well in a home with dogs that are cat friendly. Sheeva is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

