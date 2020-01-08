Ringo is a 2-year-old lab mix. He has the cutest wrinkle head, and makes some dopey facial expressions, which keeps everybody laughing. Ringo loves toys and can entertain himself. He is still young and has high energy. He will need an active family, and one who will set boundaries with him. Ringo know's sit, shake, and is very food-motivated. We feel he would do best in a home without small children, due to his energy level. Ringo would need a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs and he has not been cat-tested. If you think this sweet dopey guy might be a good fit with you, come meet him.
Pet of the Week: Ringo
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
