Pet of the Week, Puppy Girl

Puppy Girl is a pretty brindle and white mixed girl who came to us as a stray and was not reclaimed.
She is energetic and playful, her tail never stops, and she loves giving kisses. She is a stunning girl. Puppy Girl is up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative, now spayed and ready to go home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.