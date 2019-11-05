Pet of the Week, Puppy Girl

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Puppy Girl is a pretty brindle and white mixed girl who came to us as a stray and was not reclaimed.

She is energetic and playful, her tail never stops, and she loves giving kisses. She is a stunning girl. Puppy Girl is up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative, now spayed and ready to go home.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

