Pet of the Week, Phillip

Phillip 

 Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Amherst County

Phillip has become a fast favorite. His adorable looks match his fantastic personality. He has some skin issues and will be seen by a vet. He is dog-friendly but does not care for cats. Phillip really enjoys the company of people and would do best in a home where his people can be with him as much as possible.

