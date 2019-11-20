Phillip has become a fast favorite. His adorable looks match his fantastic personality. He has some skin issues and will be seen by a vet. He is dog-friendly but does not care for cats. Phillip really enjoys the company of people and would do best in a home where his people can be with him as much as possible.
Pet of the Week: Phillip
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.