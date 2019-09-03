Pet of the Week, Phillip

Phillip

 Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Amherst County

Phillip was brought in by a kind officer who found him as a stray. He appeared to have possibly been living somewhere on a chain, although that is not known for certain.

Phillip has become a fast favorite. His adorable looks match his fantastic personality.

He has some skin issues but a local vet believes they are related to a flea allergy. He is dog-friendly and currently is being fed nutritious food to help him get back into shape. Phillip is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

