Pet of the Week: Montana

Montana is an older guy with a fantastic personality. He is friendly, outgoing, knows sit and loves to talk. It looks like he’s had a rough life, but he is full of pure joy and love. He has some scars on his side and a few growths. If you can look past his exterior, he’s sure to wiggle his way to your heart. Montana was brought in as a stray but has not been reclaimed. He is available for adoption now.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
