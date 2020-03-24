Pet of the Week: Montana

Montana

 By Justin Faulconer/The New Era-Progress

Montana is an older guy with a fantastic personality. He is friendly, outgoing, knows sit and loves to talk. It looks like he’s had a rough life, but he is full of pure joy and love. He has some scars on his side and a few growths. If you can look past his exterior, he’s sure to wiggle his way to your heart. Montana was brought in as a stray but has not been reclaimed. He is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

