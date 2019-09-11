Pet of the Week, Mogwai

Mogwai 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Mogwai is an adorable stubby legged girl. She’s about 4 years old, she weighs roughly 60 pounds.

She knows how to sit and is super friendly. She is up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and spayed. She is available for adoption now.

Mogwai will need an attentive owner that will be able give her the consistent and firm training she needs to succeed.

She’s been at the shelter far too long and its wearing on her. Please come see Mogwai and the rest of her friends in Amherst.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

