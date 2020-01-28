Pet of the Week: Missi

Missi

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Missi is a super sweet, super happy, older Boxer mix.

She is estimated to be around 7 years old and has quickly become a staff favorite.

Missi was brought in as an emaciated stray. She has been getting several small meals throughout the day to help her gain some weight.

She knows how to sit and walks very well on a leash. Despite her emaciated state when she was found, she is still polite about taking treats as well. Missi is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

