Pet of the Week, Fudge

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Fudge is a 9-year-old girl who has lived her whole life on a chain. She is on a green bean diet, which she isn’t very happy about. Fudge is missing some hair, which most likely is from a poultry allergy. She has been getting medicated baths and is already looking so much better. We don’t know if she was teased with food or while being on a chain, but Fudge does not like fast movements around her face. Because of this and her love of food, she’d probably do best in a home without small children.

We are hoping someone can look past her rough exterior and fall in love with her personality. Fudge is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

