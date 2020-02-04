Pet of the Week, Fudge

Fudge is a 9-year-old girl who has lived her whole life on a chain. She is on a green bean diet, which she isn’t very happy about. Fudge is missing some hair, which most likely is from a poultry allergy. She has been getting medicated baths and is already looking so much better. We don’t know if she was teased with food or while being on a chain, but Fudge does not like fast movements around her face. Because of this and her love of food, she’d probably do best in a home without small children.
We are hoping someone can look past her rough exterior and fall in love with her personality. Fudge is available for adoption now.
