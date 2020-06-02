Little man Everette came to us from an outside colony when the homeowner became ill and was unable to care for them any longer.
He is a super sweet boy, and even though he was outside, we’d like him to find a new indoor home where he can be shown how great life can be.
Everette had an upper respiratory infection, which is common, but has recovered and now is ready to go.
He will be up-to-date on his vaccine and neutered upon being adopted.
