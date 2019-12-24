The Humane Society of Amherst County has a small village of Dwarf Russian hamsters up for adoption. The exact total is 13; two of the original three turned out to be mommies.
All of them are in need of good homes. Adoption fees are $10 each, $15 for a pair (same sex only). Three are 4-month-old adults; 10 are one to 1 1/2-month-old babies, six female, four male. Cages are not included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.