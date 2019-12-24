Amherst Pet of the Week: Hamsters

One of 13 Dwarf Russian hamsters for adoption at the Humane Society of Amherst County. 

 Submitted

The Humane Society of Amherst County has a small village of Dwarf Russian hamsters up for adoption. The exact total is 13; two of the original three turned out to be mommies. 

All of them are in need of good homes. Adoption fees are $10 each, $15 for a pair (same sex only). Three are 4-month-old adults; 10 are one to 1 1/2-month-old babies, six female, four male. Cages are not included. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

