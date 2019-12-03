Pet of the Week: Cleo

Cleo 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Don’t let Cleo fool you, she is extremely happy and friendly, although she’d be happier in a home. Cleo knows to sit and is quite gentle. She would do best in a home with plenty of fenced-in space to run and play and just be a hound. Cleo is around 3 years old, updated on vaccines, heartworm-negative and available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

