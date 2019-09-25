Pet of the Week, Cinder

Cinder is a beautiful girl with stunning green eyes. She has a wonderful personality and gets along with other cats great! All she does most of the time is sleep in her bed but does get excited to see people and food. Cinder is an amazing cat that deserves a very loving home forever! Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
