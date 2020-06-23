Cathrine is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves to climb in your lap and get some loving. Cathrine, estimated at around 6 years old, cannot be around small children, only because she loves to give air hugs. She will run and jump straight into your arms. She has been updated on shots. She also needs to be an only dog.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
