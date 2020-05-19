Catherine is between 6 to 7 years old and weighs around 50 pounds. She is patient with food.
We know Catherine lived with other dogs but it’s probably wiser if she lived in an only-dog household. No cats either.
She’s great with older kids, we only say that because she likes to jump for joy so might knock a small child over unintentionally.
Let’s rally to help Catherine for turning her prior miserable life into a lifetime of love, she deserves that.
The Humane Society of Amherst County still is still operating under COVID-19 conditions so only meet and greets are with an approved application.
Apply at www.amherstanimalshelter.org
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
