Pet of the Week, Callie

This beautiful girl is Callie.
She is extremely sweet and loving. All she wants to do is be petted while laying in someone’s lap. She gets along with other cats just fine and might even want a friend to play with. Callie is definitely a fun-loving girl that needs a good “furever” home.
Shes a available now for adoption!
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.