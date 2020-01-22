Pet of the Week, Callie

Callie 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

This beautiful girl is Callie.

She is extremely sweet and loving. All she wants to do is be petted while laying in someone’s lap. She gets along with other cats just fine and might even want a friend to play with. Callie is definitely a fun-loving girl that needs a good “furever” home.

Shes a available now for adoption!

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

