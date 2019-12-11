Britney Ears is a beautiful Walker hound. A hunter recently found her on Poor Farm Road. She went right up to his male Walker and became immediate friends. Britney Ears is on the thin side and needs to gain some weight. She is gentle, gorgeous and loves to give hugs. She is available for adoption now!
Pet of the Week: Britney Ears
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.