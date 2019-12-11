Amherst Pet of the Week, Britney Ears

Britney Ears

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Britney Ears is a beautiful Walker hound. A hunter recently found her on Poor Farm Road. She went right up to his male Walker and became immediate friends. Britney Ears is on the thin side and needs to gain some weight. She is gentle, gorgeous and loves to give hugs. She is available for adoption now!

