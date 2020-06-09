20200611_amh_lifestyles_bernadette_p1

Bernadette

 Submitted

Bernadette is a sweet Lab mix and for being such a big girl. She is very easy to walk. Bernie is probably at least 5 to 7 years old and very laid back.

A bit on the independent side, she is always up for some serious back and neck scratching. She also seems to always be smiling which is a nice way to greet us every morning at the shelter.

Bernadette will make the perfect pet for someone that wants a companion and is past the puppy training stage. She will need an adult only home where she can be the only pet with no other animals or children.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments