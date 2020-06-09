Bernadette is a sweet Lab mix and for being such a big girl. She is very easy to walk. Bernie is probably at least 5 to 7 years old and very laid back.
A bit on the independent side, she is always up for some serious back and neck scratching. She also seems to always be smiling which is a nice way to greet us every morning at the shelter.
Bernadette will make the perfect pet for someone that wants a companion and is past the puppy training stage. She will need an adult only home where she can be the only pet with no other animals or children.
