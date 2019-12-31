Pet of the Week, Bernadette

Bernadette 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

This sweet girl, Bernadette, is available for adoption now. She would probably do better by herself in a home but maybe will be OK with a dog her size. A meet-and-greet will be required. She does not do well with cats and small dogs. She loves people and one-on-one time.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments