Pet of the Week, Bernadette

This sweet girl, Bernadette, is available for adoption now. She would probably do better by herself in a home but maybe will be OK with a dog her size. A meet-and-greet will be required. She does not do well with cats and small dogs. She loves people and one-on-one time.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
