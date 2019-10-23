Pet of the Week, Beaver

Beaver is a brindle beauty. He is always happy and cheerful to meet everyone and is always wearing a smile. He’s a happy boy who is available for a home now. He showed up on Shelter Lane one day and was hanging around a neighbor’s home that has several other dogs but was probably left at the shelter after hours and was on his own. Beaver is a good dog and we will find him the wonderful home he deserves. He was very cooperative for pictures and knows “sit.” Maybe you will consider meeting him? He’s definitely worth meeting!
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
