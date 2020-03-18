Pet of the Week: Beaver

Beaver was found on Shelter Lane. Our best guess is that he was dumped. Beaver has been at the shelter since October and has had zero interest. Beaver knows sit and he loves to give hugs and kisses. He would need a meet and greet with any resident dogs. Beaver is available for adoption now. Help us find him the forever home he deserves.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
