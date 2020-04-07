Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit 

 Submitted photo

This cute little guy is named Bandit. His brother recently just got adopted and he is looking for is forever home as well.

He is a super fun-loving playful guy. Bandit is not much on being held but he could go for hours of playing. He is super affectionate and will try to grab out to anyone close to him.

Bandit is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

