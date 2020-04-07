Pet of the Week: Bandit

Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...CENTRAL CAMPBELL...EAST CENTRAL BOTETOURT...SOUTHERN AMHERST...AND NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG... AT 417 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER SNOWDEN, OR NEAR GLASGOW, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... GLASGOW... BIG ISLAND... FOREST... EVINGTON... COLEMAN FALLS... AND MADISON HEIGHTS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.