Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) will present internationally known organist Carol Williams in a program of solo classical, jazz and popular music in Amherst.
Williams will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 401 North Main St. Tickets are $15 for adults, $2 students K-12 and $5 for college students available through LynchburgTickets.com and at the church door day of the concert.
Williams, of Amherst, brings her special brand of classical, modern and original music to the Bedient Organ Company pipe organ at Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She has lived in the county since late 2016.
“I’ve known about this organ company [Bedient Pipe Organ Company] for many years. It is the Rolls Royce of Neo-Baroque organs. And yes, I am surprised and delighted to find one in Amherst,” Williams said in a news release. “The organ is beautifully voiced to the church, wonderful and satisfying to play. Plus, the case of the organ is a delight on the eye.”
Williams said it is not an organ one would expect to hear jazz on and attendees will hear a “rip-roaring concert.” She added she is usually asked to play tunes from Bach to The Beatles.
The high-quality Bedient Pipe Organ company’s construction and arrival at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst is written in the church history:
“Under the direction of Gene Bedient, of the Bedient Pipe organ company in Lincoln Nebraska, over 5,000 hours of work was required for the construction and installation of the organ. It was disassembled and brought to Amherst, Virginia, crated and packed in boxes. On Sunday April 23, 1995, the truck arrived and 40 church members helped carry the organ into the sanctuary in pieces. A team of three men came to begin the building the organ. Mr. Bedient arrived the beginning of the next week to begin voicing the pipes. He was here for three weeks while completing the work and fine tuning the sound for the acoustics in the sanctuary. On May 14, 1995, the organ was used for the first time and played by Ella Sue Coffey, organist.”
The Rev. Nancy Coleman Johnson, pastor of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, said in the release: “Our church is blessed to have a wonderful organ and we are thrilled to partner with AGAR to host an artist of Carol’s stature to share this beautiful instrument with our community.”
Following the concert, the church and AGAR will hold a soup and salad supper in the parish hall as a “meet the artist” event for a suggested $10 donation to benefit the church’s work in the Amherst community.
AGAR is a nonprofit arts and humanities organization located that produces and presents concerts with help of funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts/ Art works, the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, the Piepho Charitable Fund and corporations and individuals.
