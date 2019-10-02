Ariel Levy, staff writer at The New Yorker magazine and author of the best-selling memoir “The Rules Do Not Apply,” will visit Sweet Briar College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a presentation on her career as a journalist.
The event takes place in the Reahard Learning Gallery of Mary Helen Cochran Library and is free and open to the public.
Levy joined The New Yorker in 2008. In addition to profiles, Levy writes regularly about literature, arts and culture, sports, food and national and international politics and events.
Levy’s appearance is connected with the college’s core reading and writing class for first-year students, The Mindful Writer. The course is based on The New Yorker magazine, which serves as the model text. Students are given individual 12-week subscriptions to the magazine and over the course of the 12-week term read deeply across the magazine’s commentary, cultural criticism, personal essays and reporting. They also write and revise three pieces of writing that might fall within one of the magazine’s departments.
For more information, email Carrie Brown, director for the Center of Creativity, Design and the Arts, at cbrown@sbc.edu
