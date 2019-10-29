Nearly 100 people attended the 5th annual open house at the Monroe Community Center on Oct. 21.

Along with bingo, attendees enjoyed art displays, refreshments and tours of the facility, which currently houses the Amherst County Recreation and Parks Department. For the past four years the Monroe Community Center has operated in a former school built in the 1930s. Several attendees at the open house recalled going to elementary school there.

A variety of organizations and groups, including 4-H, Girl Scouts and the Amherst Art Society meet at the center.

On the night of Oct. 25 the Recreation and Parks also held a fall festival at Coolwell Recreation Center, a Halloween season tradition that drew a few hundred gatherers for a candy hunt, hayrides and other activities.

— From staff reports

