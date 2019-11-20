The winner of Loose Shoe Brewing Company’s 5th annual charity chili contest, Will Tyler, recently donated the winnings of $720 to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an Amherst County nonprofit that provides meals to families in need.
Tyler, of Amherst, recently presented the donation check to Garry Friend, who heads Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The chili contest was held in early November. Each year all entry and tasting fees go to a nonprofit, chosen by the chili contestant, that wins 1st place.
Each year four guest chef judges determine the first place winner and 100% of the proceeds go to the charity of choice.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
