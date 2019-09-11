Trumpeter Chris Magee and his quartet will open Amherst Glebes Arts Response, Inc.’s Amherst Chamber Music Series on Sept. 15 at Second Stage Amherst.
The 4 p.m. concert is titled “THE BLUE NOTE YEARS” and will feature Chris Magee on trumpet, Lew Taylor on keyboards, Eric Hollandsworth on bass and Larry Scott on drums. Among the composers whose works the group will play are John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Nat Adderly and Joe Henderson.
Chris Magee is a well-known trumpeter who has played lead trumpet for such artists as Wayne Newton, the Temptations, The Four Tops and the O’Jays. He was staff trumpeter and arranger at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Magee, who resides in Bedford, teaches music at the University of Lynchburg where he directs its jazz ensemble and teaches trumpet and courses in world music, music appreciation, conducting and brass methods. Previously, he was assistant professor of music at Northeast Lakeview College in Universal City, Texas, and directed the jazz ensemble at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. In 2017 he performed “Toot Suite” on the AGAR Chamber Music Series and the previous season he premiered the string quartet version of Larry Allan Williams’ “Passages” for AGAR at Lynchburg’s Sydnor Hall and the Bower Center.
Second Stage Amherst is located at 194 Second St.
