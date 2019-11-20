Amherst Glebe Arts Reponse, Inc.’s Java and Jive program is presenting “The Quantum Mechanics,” a performance by musicians Ed Mikenas, Andy Aeschbacher and Worth Proffitt at Second Stage Amherst on Nov. 23.
The concert at 194 Second Street in Amherst is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
Mikenas, of Madison Heights, is an active musician in the area, teaching jazz at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, bass at the University of Lynchburg and is both choirmaster and organist at Amherst Presbyterian Church. Proffitt has played blues guitar around the area and Washington, D.C. for many years while Aeschbacher is known in the area as the piano tuner and repairer who owns Andy’s Pianos in Appomattox.
Mikenas said the musical jazz program is “exploring the far reaches of the musical universe including the very beginning of sonic engagement with my original piece titled Nada Brahma: an Homage. Then we will pass through some Western Swing, and Be-Bop Jazz Standards, before playing the premiere of another one of my original pieces, The Quantum Suite: Rejected, Low-Down, and Blue.”
The band will finish with some of their favorites, according to AGAR. Admission is $10 and includes a free cup of coffee, soda or water. Food is available for purchase from Baines Books & Coffee, located in Second Stage.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
