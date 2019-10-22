Joseph Henson Jazz Project to perform at Second Stage Amherst
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. will present “The Joseph Henson Jazz Project” at its next AGAR Amherst Java & Jazz event at Second Stage Amherst on Oct. 26.
The event is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the venue, 194 Second St., Henson, leader of the Joseph Henson Jazz Project, is director of saxophone and jazz studies at Liberty University. He also leads a small group that plays acoustic and electric jazz and has a new album ‘Transformation.’
AGAR charges $10 per person, which includes a free cup of coffee, soda or water.
— From staff reports
