Mill creek lake

In this April 2017 photo, mist rises from Mill Creek Lake. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized opening the county-owned lake up to swimming while restricting boating and fishing within an area designated for swimming.

 new Era-Progress file photo

The Drew Vassar Memorial Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County.

The tournament starts at 7 a.m. Registration starts at 6 a.m.

Food, music, games, vendors, a silent auction, bingo and more starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. The Steve Freeman Band performs at noon and New Standard Bluegrass at 3.

The event honors the late Andrew David “Drew” Vassar, a 2009 graduate of Amherst County High School who was killed in a November 2013 vehicle wreck. He was 22.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

