The Drew Vassar Memorial Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County.
The tournament starts at 7 a.m. Registration starts at 6 a.m.
Food, music, games, vendors, a silent auction, bingo and more starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. The Steve Freeman Band performs at noon and New Standard Bluegrass at 3.
The event honors the late Andrew David “Drew” Vassar, a 2009 graduate of Amherst County High School who was killed in a November 2013 vehicle wreck. He was 22.
