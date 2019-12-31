12th Night of Christmas set for Jan. 5 in Clifford
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc., the Early Music Project of Charlottesville and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will present “Music for 12th Night 2020” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
The concert at St. Mark’s Episcopal will feature Early Music stars 2019 Grammy Winner vocalist and lute player Brian Kay and Charlottesville’s Early Music Access Project Director Violinist David McCormick. All attending are invited to a “Meet the Artist” reception featuring Epiphany Cake by the Women of St. Mark’s after the concert. Gatherers will remove the greens from the church as part of the concert.
The AGAR and Early Music Access Project program offers a small glimpse into the musical traditions associated with the Twelfth Night holiday in Europe and America from early chant through colonial dances.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 670 Patrick Henry Highway in the Clifford community.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.