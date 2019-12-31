12th Night of Christmas set for Jan. 5 in Clifford

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc., the Early Music Project of Charlottesville and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will present “Music for 12th Night 2020” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

The concert at St. Mark’s Episcopal will feature Early Music stars 2019 Grammy Winner vocalist and lute player Brian Kay and Charlottesville’s Early Music Access Project Director Violinist David McCormick. All attending are invited to a “Meet the Artist” reception featuring Epiphany Cake by the Women of St. Mark’s after the concert. Gatherers will remove the greens from the church as part of the concert.

The AGAR and Early Music Access Project program offers a small glimpse into the musical traditions associated with the Twelfth Night holiday in Europe and America from early chant through colonial dances.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 670 Patrick Henry Highway in the Clifford community.

— From staff reports

