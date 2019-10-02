The annual Clifford Sorghum Festival, an Amherst County fall tradition, will take place Oct. 5-6 at the Clifford Ruritan Club, 755 Fletcher’s Level Road in Amherst.

The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and features the Ruritan’s Brunswick stew, a variety of food and vendors, 50/50 raffles, cake walks and children’s activities such as face-painting, painting pumpkins and bounce houses. Music, the Virginia State Jousting Championship and sorghum grinding and cooking also is featured.

On Sunday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Taylor Rodriguez, a local Elvis tribute artist, will perform popular Elvis songs with his band. Rodriguez won the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Presley’s famous home, Graceland, in August.

John Taylor, chairman of the festival, in a news release said this year is one the event’s most exciting line-ups yet. “We’re really happy to [have Rodriguez] at the festival,” Taylor said, adding he has been a friend of the club for years.

Celtic musician Jim Robertson will perform Sunday while gospel singer Glen Shelton and New Standard Bluegrass Band will perform Saturday.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Load comments