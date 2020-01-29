Amherst native Aurelia Mildred Carter Rose celebrated her 100th birthday with more than 100 friends and family on Jan. 11 at Sweet Briar College.
Rose was born on Jan. 13, 1920 and moved to New Jersey with her late husband, Oscar Rose, in 1942. She married Rose in 1939 and their first home was a house on her parents’ 111-acre farm, the same house in which she was born, according to a program outlining her biography at the event.
After retirement, the couple fulfilled a longtime dream of returning home to Amherst in May 1982. That summer they joined Piney Grove Baptist Church and became active there.
Rose likes assisting her daughter-in-law in entertaining large family gatherings, relishes visits from her children and grandchildren and looks forward to reading her newspaper on a daily basis, doing her puzzles and watching game shows, the program said.
“She still writes notes to family and loved ones, cooks her own meals including delicious pies, and uses a cane only for reassurance for when she is away from home ... she lives with a forward-thinking mind knowing that the best is yet to come,” the program said.
— Justin Faulconer
