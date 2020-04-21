Sunnie is a sweet boy who is currently living with several other cats in our cat lounge. He came to us as a stray with a rather nasty wound under one of his armpits. It took awhile for him to heal up due to the location of the injury, but he’s all fixed up now and ready for his new home!
