Pet of the Week, Sage

Photo courtesy of the Amherst/ Monroe Ruritan Club

 Submitted

Sage came our way as a stray mom with two small kittens. Her kittens grew up and were quickly adopted, but Sage has been left behind and still awaits her forever home. Shes a quiet but affectionate girl who is currently hanging out in our cat lounge with several other cats.

